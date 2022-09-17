This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for September 18 in Owego

Owego Town Supervisor Donald Castellucci, Jr. and Kevin Vestel from Edward Jones held a press conference at the Owego Shared Services Building on Sept. 8 to announce their support of the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event will take place in Owego this year, and on Sept. 18 at Hickories Park in Owego.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease,

“We are thrilled to be back in person at Hickories Park again this year so we can bring together the individuals, families and companies who make Walk to End Alzheimer’s possible,” said Catherine James, chapter executive for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “Our committee and staff are working hard to create an experience that is meaningful, inspiring and safe for all individuals to participate.”

Edward Jones joins in the fight against Alzheimer’s as a National Presenting Sponsor of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter is grateful for their ongoing support.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York State alone, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease and 563,000 caregivers.

Visit alz.org/walk to learn how you can get involved.

