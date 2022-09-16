St. Patrick’s to hold annual Fall Festival

Fall is in the air, and on Sept. 16 and 17 St. Patrick’s, located at 300 Main St. in Owego, will hold their annual Fall Festival. Admission is free, and both days will feature live entertainment, festival food, adult beverages, games and prizes, raffles, a bounce house, Touch-A-Truck, and much more.

On Friday enjoy music from Rick Pedro, and then Straight Up at 6 p.m. There will be steamed clams, roasted corn, beer and wine, a bounce house, games, raffles, a kids’ tattoo tent, an indoor book and rummage sale, and the Luminary Remembrance Service.

On Saturday, music by MTB, Next to Kin, and Joe Hall and Friends will take the stage to entertain. There will also be a chicken BBQ beginning at noon, and then festival food throughout the day.

The book and rummage sale will continue on Saturday.

To learn more, and to view a full list of events, visit https://blessed-trinity-parish.org/community/fall-festival/. You can also call the parish office at (607) 687-1068.