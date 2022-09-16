Schoolhouse Market opens in Newark Valley

On Saturday, Sept. 3, Peggy and Ken VanVorce welcomed the public to help them celebrate the opening of their new venture, the Schoolhouse Market. After renovating the schoolhouse, the couple moved their product in and prepared for the Labor Day Weekend opening.

Built in 1821, the old school house now serves as a retail branch of West Creek Family Farm, which Peggy and Ken own and operate. According to Peggy, they didn’t have to do too much to get things going, renovation-wise, with the couple replacing the roof, windows, and some of the beams. It was a labor of love.

Peggy explained the beginnings of her venture, stating that she had been looking for a storefront for a long time.

“I found the for sale sign and then bought it in March for a thousand dollars,” said Peggy, adding, “We immediately started working on it.”

The store, with its official opening last Saturday, offers fresh burgers, chicken and turkey, all from their farm; herbals; goat milk products; balms; and a variety of goods baked by Peggy herself!

“I love to bake rye bread,” said Peggy as she showed guests her baked goods shelf last Saturday. Peggy’s oldest son, Bryan VanVorce, is a woodworker, and has been crafting Adirondack chairs as well.

You will also find lotion, soy candles, jams with reduced sugar, and fibers. In fact, Peggy participates in the annual Little York Fiber Arts Festival each year, with this year’s event taking place in Preble N.Y. Oct. 8-9. You can learn more at CortlandRep.org.

Peggy also participates in Broome County’s Farm Market, and at various festivals around the area.

And now that the Schoolhouse Market is officially open, they will operate on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday by appointment, as well as during the week.

To schedule an appointment, email to westcreekfamilyfarm@hotmail.com. To learn more about the Schoolhouse Market you can find them on Facebook. Peggy stated they will have a new website soon.