 Elephant Ear Studio featured in Artist Studio Tour

In conjunction with Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) juried regional exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA), four artists have opened up their unique studios – one each Saturday in September – and invite visitors to enjoy a free tour of the space as well as a presentation about their art, motivation, and process.

Continue your experience of local artist studio tours with Andrew N. Fitzsimmons and Elephant Ear Studio on Saturday, Sept. 17, at his studio located at 66 Church St. in Owego. Hours are 1-4 p.m.

Andrew N. Fitzsimmons, owner of Elephant Ear Studio where you will find Sculpture, Ceramic Vessels, Functional Ware, and other Fine Arts, established the Elephant Ear Studio (EES) during graduate study in 1998 to represent his work. He officially made EES a business in 2009.

Andrew stated, “I formulated the studio name from my love of elephants, a potter’s sponge, and my experience in Cote d’Ivoire West Africa in the summer of 1995. My experience in the Ivory Coast changed me as an artist, as a human being, and changed how I viewed the world. I will always be profoundly grateful for the time I spent studying art while traveling the Ivory Coast.”

You can learn more at https://eestudio.myportfolio.com/, on Facebook, or by calling (607) 821-8242.