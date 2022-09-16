Social Ballroom Dance lessons return at the Owego Elks Lodge

The Owego Elks Lodge recently announced that Social Ballroom Dance Lessons have returned starting in September. Monthly dances are happening at the Elks Lodge, with the next on Sept. 17, from 4-8 p.m. at the Lodge. The cost is $10 per person.

The Owego Elks invite you to be their guests for a late afternoon and early evening of fun. If you are hesitant to come out because you’re not sure of your dance steps, have never learned some of the styles or just need a little practice, you can join Peggy and Tim Sayers on Wednesday evenings in September, at 7 p.m. in the Owego Elks Ballroom for beginner level lessons to refresh what you know, or to learn a new dance step or two.

Tim and Peggy Sayers are proficient in many styles including Waltz, Tango, Cha Cha, Salsa, Night Club Two Step, and Swing. Over the three to four weeks of lessons for each style of dance, students will learn the basic skills to have fun at weddings and social dances while being able to build to new levels in the future. Tim and Peggy truly enjoy sharing their love of dance and watching the smiles it brings to people’s faces.

Lessons are on most Wednesdays and will continue through the autumn months and into the New Year. Instruction starts at 7 p.m. in the Lodge Ballroom. Feet on the floor lessons last for an hour; you can then practice and perfect your skills on the dance floor until 9 p.m. There is no previous skill required and no accessories are needed. All you need is your enthusiasm, desire to learn, and willingness to have fun.

Beginner group lessons began on Sept. 7 and run for four weeks; Cha Cha will be the style taught. Each month the style will change. The cost for group lessons is $10 per person. New dance styles will be announced toward the middle of each month.

Peggy and Tim Sayers have been dancing socially throughout the Southern Tier for the past 20 years. They began competing in 2013 at amateur dance competitions on the collegiate circuit and the USA Dancesport circuit, bringing home many medals, trophies, and awards. Becoming dance instructors came naturally when they started preparing local “stars” for the Tioga United Way competitions.

Around town you may have had the chance to catch them dancing at the Strawberry Festival to MTB (Making The Band) or at the Hickories to TAC’s (Tioga Arts Council) Concerts In the Park music. They have danced around the Southern Tier to the music of the Moonlighters, Rich Wilson, and with the Cornell University and Ithaca College Ballroom Dance Clubs as well as others. One of their favorite activities is to perform for senior homes, delighting the residents and reminding them of their own days on a dance floor.

Anywhere there is adequate space to twirl along with a good tune Peggy and Tim will dance.

Like everyone else, Peggy and Tim look forward to returning to the dance floor this season.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. Proceeds from the lessons support the Owego Elks and their efforts within the local community.

For more information, you can call the Lodge at (607) 687-1039, message them on Facebook, or email bearklean@aol.com.