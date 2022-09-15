Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers ‘Planning for Incapacity: Protecting Assets from Long Term Care Expenses’ 

Are you or a loved one facing decisions regarding long term, out of home placement? Exploring options for long-term care is confusing and complicated. It is difficult to understand differences between levels of care, as well as whether Medicare, Medicaid, or other types of insurance will pay for them.

This program will be offered at two convenient locations on Monday, Sept. 19, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego; and on Monday, Oct. 17, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Waverly Historical Society, located at 437 Chemung St. in Waverly.

Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat for this free presentation.