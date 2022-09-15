Friendship Star Quilts to celebrate 10 years in business on September 17

On Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friendship Star Quilt Shop located at 131 Center St. in Sayre, Pa. is welcoming and encouraging all to help celebrate their 10th year of serving the quilting community.

Friendship Star is celebrating with an open house that includes a large sale, refreshments, door prizes, two guest demonstrations, and a mini quilt show. All are welcome and encouraged to help celebrate Friendship Star Quilt Shop’s anniversary.

Mary Lou Palmer has been quilting since 1979, and over a decade ago her daughter, Maryanne Geiss, had a desire to start her own business. She had her fill of long hours and working for others.

The two collaborated to come up with Friendship Star Quilt Shop. Mary Lou and Maryanne opened their doors on Sept. 19, 2012 with a rented space in downtown Sayre, Pa. But they soon realized they needed more space and parking availability.

The current location on Center Street became available to purchase and is over 2,000 square feet with a large parking lot. With over 3,000 bolts of fabric in stock, the space worked out perfect for Mary Lou and Maryanne.

Today, Friendship Star Quilt Shop offers a large selection of fabrics, notions, books, sewing machines by Elna (part of Janome), machine repairs, classes, and more. Friendship Star Quilt Shop even has an online store located at www.friendshipstarquiltshop.com.

Mary Lou became more active with Friendship Star Quilt Shop after her husband, Claude N. Palmer, founder of Palmer Manufactured Homes, passed away. Mary Lou found it a blessing to have the shop to keep busy after taking care of Claude for several years.

“We have a great clientele here; they are good customers,” said Mary Lou.

When talking about quilting, Mary Lou explained, the 3-yard quilts are popular right now. Donna Robertson came up with the concept of using three fabrics that are one yard each. The result is a lap or sofa sized quilt.

Mary Lou added, “People really like these.”

Friendship Star Quilt Shop welcomes all to visit them on Center Street in Sayre. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visit Friendship Star Quilt Shop online at www.friendshipstarquiltshop.com, like them on Facebook, or feel free to give the shop a call at (570) 886-2296 with any questions.