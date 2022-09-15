 Artist Talk features Julie Thurber, ‘You’ve Got to be Carefully Taught’

Julie Thurber, “You’ve Got to be Carefully Taught: The Legacy of Minstrelsy in America,” will be giving an Artist Talk at Tioga Arts Council (TAC) on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. in the main gallery at 179 Front St. in Owego.

At the event, attendees will walk through the exhibition with Thurber, who will discuss the origins and motivation for her current exhibit, the process of creating this collection, and her exploration of the origin story of minstrelsy as well as its deceptive legacy through textile art. All are welcomed!

Julie Thurber is a TAC Supporting Artist, and won the Everyday Life, Every Day Art – Fiber Category in 2021. To learn more about her and her work, visit thurberstudio.net.

The exhibition is open at the TAC Gallery Sept. 3-30, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, you can contact their offices at (607) 687-0785.