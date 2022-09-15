Readers’ Column for the week of September 11, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Dear people of Owego, have you seen some of these sidewalks right here in town? I’ve literally tripped myself. It is dangerous! Where are my hard-earned tax dollars going? Something needs to be done, like yesterday. Signed, a concerned victim.

~

Fall is in the air and on Sept. 16 and 17, St. Patrick’s on Front Street in Owego will hold its annual Fall Festival. This admission free event has something for the entire family. Both days will feature live entertainment, festival food, adult beverages, games and prizes, raffles, a bounce house, Touch-a-Truck, a Kids Tattoo Tent, a huge indoor book and rummage sale, and on Friday Night the luminary remembrance service will take place. For more information, call the parish office at (607) 687-1068.

~

I live in Waverly, N.Y. on William Street. We seem to have a problem. I would like everyone in the William Street area and surrounding streets to know that someone in the night is dumping their garbage and their recyclables into our Taylor bins. Our garbage is usually picked up in the morning on Thursdays. We put our cans out at night. This is an opportunity for this person. We figure it’s somebody that lives on William Street, but I just think this would be a good way to alert everyone to check if you’re going to leave your cans out at night; check to see if you’re paying for somebody else’s garbage or if you’re paying for your own. If you have cameras, maybe you could check them to see if you could pick up an image.

~

I want to thank the Owego volunteer emergency squad. On Aug. 31 I had to call them for my wife. Their response time was just great. Sonya Bement and Mr. Goodrich are excellent representatives of our Owego squad. They were very professional and caring. Again, thank you both very much.

~

To the person who was complaining about waiting over an hour for the ambulance in Berkshire; I just want to say, as a paramedic, I work in both Bradford County and Tioga County, Pa. and I’ve done this for 34 years. At the present time there is a severe crisis, with no volunteers. People are working two or three jobs. They have families and the volunteers just aren’t out there anymore.

~

If you only paid $50,000 and put two kids through school you got off easy; $6,250 per kid per year. Tuition is $40,000 – $50,000 per year per kid and private colleges. $320 – 400,000 for your two kids. By the way, the reason state tuition is so low is that the taxpayers are picking up the rest of the cost. You basically already got your government gift.

~

So when is North Avenue just above Main Street going to get paved?

~

To the person in the village of Newark Valley complaining about others not picking up their dog poop. Why should they? Cat owners don’t pick up their cat poop. I have to walk my dog on a leash in my own yard so she won’t eat it. I agree that everyone should pick up after their pets. But come on with the cats in our village, there are way too many strays. Keep them in so they don’t poop on my lawn and in my landscape. I feel if we have a poop law for dogs we need one for cats, and if you catch them on camera pooping in your lawn the owners should be fined for either pet.

~

The Apalachin United Methodist Church’s “Clothing Closet” will be closed from Monday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept, 23 so that we can transition to our Fall / Winter clothing line. We will reopen on Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

~

Open note to Gov. Hochul: It’s Labor Day and our School Tax Bills are in and the touted property ‘rebate’ to property owners has more people not receiving one than those who have. As it stands now, this “rebate” is more likely to show up the closer we get to the first open voting dates in October. The ‘rebate’ has become blatantly obvious that its purpose is a vote buying incentive for your bid as governor, and has evolved into a re-enforcement, for more reasons, as to why not to vote for you. In the short time since you came into office you’ve administered your office by playing the political game in buying favors and trying to look good to those who will back you financially into office. It’s also become very apparent you are “All Show; NO Go.” In June you began to highly publicize a rebate. Actually a return of tax dollars already paid into Albany. As a taxpayer, it would be better to see lower property taxes than wait for Albany to send any ‘rebate’. What you tout as state largesse is nothing more than a monetary ‘carrot” incentive to receive our vote. Your game playing will have achieved the opposite effect in November. You’ll always be “A day late and a dollar short” when it comes to doing the right thing by the taxpayers. Not a Cuomo in name but a Cuomo by ethics.

~

I am so sorry that your two friends are deceased. Looking at that in the future, tell me about yourself and maybe we can talk.

National Political Viewpoints

My question to you Democrats is why are all the democratic candidates not willing to debate the Republicans? I think I know the answer, but I’d like to hear it from you. They have nothing to run on. The inflation is going to hurt them. The southern border is hurting them. The violence and crime is hurting them. Their handling of COVID is hurting them. Biden, overall, is hurting them. Gas prices are hurting them. They’ve got nothing to run on, nothing to say has gone their way. They have not made the American people better, so they have nothing to talk about. So, they’re not willing to debate but I’d like to hear your views.

~

Biden needs Congress approval for the student loan programs. I would love to know how he once again gets away with something that’s illegal. I don’t understand how he can do the things he does.

~

Newsflash, $30 million buys a lot of Biden regime goodwill. Presently, 80% of the solar panels sold in the U.S. are from China. Guess what? The traitorous Biden administration just eliminated tariffs on Chinese solar panels. Thus allowing even more control of our energy by the Chinese. The Biden idiotocracy continues.

~

This is a message to you Trumpsters. Is there anything that the man could do that you would not forgive him for? Let’s face it, that’s why they think you’re in a cult, because you can’t see what’s obviously right in front of your face. America goes down the tubes because of you foolish people that believe foolish lies. Come on, people. Quit supporting Trump; grow a backbone.

~

Biden’s lunatic Anti Trump ravings show exactly what’s in his head. But hey, look, as the big guy says, “Everyone is entitled to be an idiot.” Get out and vote in November and send Biden back to his basement, where he really belongs.

~

So there is evidence now that the FBI went into Facebook during the election and asked them to suppress certain information. Huh, do you think that’s another way of stealing an election? I think so.

~

So Hillary’s on The View today, saying that nobody is above the law. How hilarious is that? Oh my God.

~

Learn how governments work folks. We do not have a single unified government in the U.S.A. Biden has no control over school taxes, property taxes, village sewage bills, your mortgage or your car payments because they aren’t federal. Some aren’t even governments. He couldn’t forgive them even if he wanted to do so.

~

Let us be honest. Blood is red, as is Mars, named after the Roman God of War. In Biden’s spew to the Nation, U.S. Marines (military) were in the background; a first. The red and black backdrop chosen by Biden is sinister. Never has a President conveyed such a visually sinister message. His visual message could have been taken from Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 or Hitler’s Nuremberg speeches.

~

Wow, all you Trump haters out there should be so proud of your president’s speech the other night, this man really wants to unify this country. I, myself, am a M.A.G.A. and I live in the dark deep bowels of Hell, according to your president. Why would anybody give a speech like that? The only reason I can come up with is they would really like to start another riot in Washington. In all their hearings, nothing concrete has been proven that Donald Trump was the ringleader of Jan. 6. Stay calm and wait for the November midterms; and get your family and friends out to vote. Get these left wing communists out of office. Oh, and I am a democrat.

~

How conveniently forgetful and endlessly hypocritical the democrats are! Still pouting after six years that Hillary didn’t get elected. Hillary, who is originally a (gasp!) republican, and an attorney. Hillary, a career politician by marriage (1st lady of Arkansas – wow). Hillary, who stood by while her spouse, the President of the United States, disgraced the Country, the Office of President of the U.S., herself, and her young daughter. Hillary, Senator of a state she had zero interest in except to further her “career”. Hillary who, yes, messed up the Benghazi attack as Secretary of State (people died). Hillary, who took furnishings from the White House that were property of The People – oops! Hillary, who used a private email server for official communications, 100 of which were definitely determined to be classified; 65 secret, and 22 top secret. People in glass houses.

~

“The military is also responsible for oil spills, pesticide contamination, radiation poisoning from nuclear weapons testing, and many other sources of dangerous pollution. For years the Department of Defense has denied, dismissed and downplayed the impact of these legacies, even as explosive controversies and lawsuits filed on behalf of service members and their families have piled up. While the Pentagon investigates environmental contamination at current and former military bases across the country, millions of pounds of munitions waste and billions of dollars worth of cleanup remains.” Conflict Over Vet Bill Brings New Attention to Military’s Toxic Legacies — Lorenzo Tugnoli for the Washington Post. August 2, 2022

~

Wait a minute President Biden, you made the statement a few days ago that the Nazi Republican Party is going to take monies from the Social Security Fund. Didn’t you and your cronies start doing that back in the 70’s? Like a million dollars a year since you started doing it and that’s why the fund that the working class citizens and their employers contributed to, since SS was started, is going to end in another 12 years. Plus, that’s why our monthly payments are about $1000 lower than they should be.

~

Ah, how history repeats itself, and lessons are never learned. My Native American ancestors, at the beginning, tolerated the European migrants – even going so far as teaching them our survival skills. Not only here in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, but the predominantly Spanish in Florida and California, the French in Louisiana, etc. Look how that turned out; diseases, drug abuse in the form of “Firewater,” banishment, death. Think that can’t happen with the current situation at the southern border? The ever-increasing and unabated flow. I, myself, wouldn’t bet on it.

~

Since most of my recent letters to this column have gone unprinted or ignored, I thought I’d give it one more try. I know my opinions are strong and unpopular among liberals, but here goes. I’m pretty sure you’ve noticed the gas prices dropping lately, and many of you may see this as a positive step forward for the economy. I know they are giving people up to $10,000 of college loan relief and you might also think this is good. Please realize these things are just bribes to get you to vote democrat; but if democrats win, gas prices will take off for the sky again, and with the loans being reduced by $10,000 they’ll forget about collecting the balance left behind. Warnings of increased heating costs are already being announced, as well as new shortages. The moral of this story is that if you like what we have been going through since Biden’s inauguration day, and you have the money to pay your new tax bills, once we, the working class and retirees make up the shortages, then by all means vote democrat. I hope you all remember that the new IRS agents are going to be armed so that your $100 or $200 error WILL BE COLLECTED. I know that’s not what primetime news is telling you, but since the news is way less reliable than the weather forecast, you might want to prepare for anything.