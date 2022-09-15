Chamber Stakes planned for September 24

On Sept. 24, with a registration beginning at 11:30 a.m., The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will present the Chamber Stakes, a trackside event offered at Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols, N.Y. that celebrates the launch of the Tioga Chamber of Commerce Foundation and presents the annual awards.

During the event, guests will be treated to a trackside brunch at noon with what CEO and Chamber President Sabrina Henriques describes as an American breakfast. And although the menu is being worked, there will be Cuban sliders, offering a Latin Twist.

After brunch, and prior to awards to be presented, will be a hat parade.

“Derby or Havana, bring your best to the Chamber Stakes,” said Henriques.

The 1 p.m. awards will recognize a Small Business and non-profit, will offer a Community Service and Volunteer Award, Women and Minority Business Awards, Presidential Awards, and an award for the Company of the Year.

And the highlight of the Chamber Stakes happens at around 2 p.m. when STEPS Performing Arts, International Dance Studio’s Juraldo Inglasias takes over. There will also be entertainment provided by DJ GI.

The cost to attend this celebratory event, taking place on the final day of racing at Tioga Downs, is $80. RSVP soon to info@tiogachamber.com or call (607) 687-2020 to reserve your spot.