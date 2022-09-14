Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 29, 2022, property located at 48 Lounsbury Lane, Town of Barton, from Cody and Katrina Thorpe to Jacob Howland and Rebecca Bouyea for $174,999.

On Aug. 29, 2022, property located at 531 Glen Mary Dr., Town of Owego, from Bernadette Brown as Trustee to Verbier NYC LLC for $100,000.

On Aug. 29 2022, property located at 2224 S. Apalachin Rd., Town of Owego, from Jurgan Almie to Kevin and Kathy Valley for $160,000.

On Aug. 29, 2022, property located at 24 St. Rte. 96, Tioga, from Scott Edsall to Route 96 Realty for $160,000.

On Aug. 29, 2022, property located at 2606 Bodle Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Dean and Robin Rittenhouse to Stephen and Michelle Gunther Jr. for $255,000.

On Aug. 31, 2022, property located at 121 Osovski Rd., Town of Candor, from Diane and Daniel Coppage Sr. to Robert and Raven Miller for $190,550.

On Aug. 31, 2022, property located at 669 Spaulding Hill Rd., Tioga, from Alfred Christiansen to Alexander and Cindy Wallace for $500,000.

On Aug. 31, 2022, property located at 1901 Smith Creek Rd., Town of Nichols, from Willis and Ada Miller to Daniel and Kristy Kring for $140,000.

On Aug. 31, 2022, property located at 351 Tubbs Hill Rd., Town of Richford, from Estate of Ruben Rogers to Rupert and Mary Swindells for $360,000.

On Sept. 1, 2022, property located at 15 Watkins Ave., Town of Owego, from Michael Teeter to Nathaniel Huggans and Kathryn Zepkowski for $153,000.

On Sept. 1, 2022, property located at 306 Strong Rd., Town of Owego, from Beverly J Neal Estate to Cassandra and Jay Neal for $92,000.

On Sept. 1, 2022, property located at 26 Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from June Esler to Michael and Marsha Sierra for $230,000.

On Sept. 1, 2022, property located at 29 Caldwell Ave., Village of Waverly, from Jimmy Melton to Omawattie, Dindyal and Kristopher Singh for $180,000.

On Sept. 1, 2022, property located at 64 Main St., Village of Spencer, from Eric and Kristen Cooke to Annette and David Satkowski for $485,000.

On Sept. 2, 2022, property located at 3057 Montrose Turnpike, Town of Owego, from Jillian Holden to Canon Farr for $68,000.

On Sept. 2, 2022, property located at 118 Grandview Dr., Town of Newark Valley, from Todd and Joan Smith to Neal and Vickie Clinehens for $372,000.

On Sept. 2, 2022, property located at Candor Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Timothy abd Patricia smith, Darin and Deena Nagly to Jay and Kimberly Musselman for $130,000.

On Sept. 2, 2022, property located at Fred Catlin Rd., Tioga, from Deborah Pursell to Keelan Gardner for $165,000.

On Sept. 7, 2022, property located at 60 Wayside Lane, Town of Owego, from Dona Delahanty and James, Thomas and Mary Darrow to Stacy Nixon and William Taylor for $185,000.

On Sept. 7, 2022, property located at 145 Taylor Ave., Town of Nichols, from Jeffrey Groome to Arthur and Julia Price for $135,000.