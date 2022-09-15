Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, we are two sad little black kittens, Montgomery and Madison. We just heard a vicious rumor that black kitties are supposed to be bad luck. That is just not true! We don’t think we are bad luck! How could that even be possible?

We’re good luck for a nice person who wants to own a soft furry kitten who purrs and plays and runs around doing zoomies and bats things around with our little paws. We are brothers who love each other so much and will lick each other until we are squeaky clean.

We like to play hide and seek. In the picture we are planning to run and hide and see if our owner can find us. I’m planning someplace high where they will never find us, like on the cupboards, and my brother is planning underneath something, like the couch. We love doing that.

We came from a colony in Candor that had about 16 cats. We are about 4-months-old and will be getting fixed and our shots in about two weeks. Gail came to get a bunch of us and we are glad to be out of there.

We think you should make an appointment to check out how special we are. We will bring you good luck, not bad luck. Just give us a chance.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and tell her that you would be very interested in those two special black kittens that are supposed to bring good luck to their owners!

If you want to help Gail with her vet bills, please make out your checks payable to Gail Ghinger and mail them to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.