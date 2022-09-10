Upcoming programs at Waterman Conservation Education Center

On Sept. 10, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Jeff Smith, naturalist, will present on invasives in the Waterman Center Auditorium, located at 403 Hilton Rd. in Apalachin.

What’s the worry (and where and when) and what you can do. The proper perspective is important, as some invasive species cause more harm and/or are less manageable.

Naturalist Jeff Smith will focus on the Spotted lantern fly, Emerald ash borer, Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, and Spongy moth. He will discuss other invasives as time allows.

Invasive species are a presentation / symptom of ecosystems out of balance. Waterman Center wrote, in a press release, “These problems will continue, but forewarned is forearmed to a considerable extent. The larger message is, pay attention to nature and the changes around us.”

On Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. in the Waterman Center Auditorium, Rick Marsi will present on the Mystery of Migration.

Migration. The word alone transports us to faraway places. In this program, featuring Rick’s award-winning photos, the focus is on migrants that Southern Tier residents can see on their local rivers and lakes, observe overhead, and encounter on a walk through the forest.

Where are these birds coming from? Where are they headed? Which ones will stop here and spend the winter or breeding season? And what about other creatures like frogs, salamanders, butterflies, and dragonflies? Do they migrate?

Find out all the answers in this new and informative program.

For more information on these programs, visit www.watermancenter.org or call the center at (607) 625-2221.