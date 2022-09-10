RAFT takes on Girl Scout’s Gold Award Project

This year, on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and with a rain date of Sept. 24, residents on Academy, Armstrong, Williams and River Streets, and those within a two-block area of Front Street Owego from Williams Street to Park Street have been asked to participate in a “Neighborhood Curb Alert” by donating items they no longer need and placing them at their curbside.

Last July, Abby Fahey, a member of Owego Girl Scout Troop 40925, for her Girl Scout Gold Award, hosted a successful community swap at the Elks Lodge. Members of the community dropped off items they no longer needed or wanted and were able to pick up items that others dropped off.

Abby wants to see her project continued and so do members of RAFT (Residents Allied for the Future of Tioga), who agreed to sponsor this project that fits well within RAFT’s mission to promote clean air, water, food and energy in a life-sustaining climate.

So on Saturday, Sept. 17, all are invited to join in the fun and see what sparks your interest and saves you money. Best of all, Gerri Wiley, Energy Navigator, wrote in a press release that the event reduces landfill waste.