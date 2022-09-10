Gallery Forty-One announces September Member of the Month

September brings back many things – school, cooling temperatures, and Carol Sunderwirth as Gallery Forty-One’s Member of the Month.

Carol’s photography is alive with nature; from a lowly frog to a towering pile of clouds, and everything in between. Carol takes great pleasure in capturing all the beauty that she sees in the natural world around her, and particularly in Owego. In her own words, she takes pictures, “For the love of it.”

Carol’s photography can be seen in hanging photos and in a variety of cards. Stop in the Gallery and share the views of the local area through her lens.

Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake Street in Owego, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the first and third Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about the gallery can be found at www.galleryfortyone.com as well as www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego and on Instagram, www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call them at (607) 687-2876.