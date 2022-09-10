Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation generosity is making Owego’s historic Evergreen Cemetery more accessible

The Friends of Owego Evergreen Cemetery wish to thank the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation for their very generous grant of $25,000 to help make Evergreen Cemetery more accessible, and to assist the Friends in their educational and community service mission.

The grant will be used to create a parking lot immediately West of the Evergreen Mortuary Chapel, the little buff brick building on East Avenue / Mountain Road. As visitors know there are no formal parking facilities in Evergreen, and this will allow visitors a safe place to park. The MFT grant will also allow accessible access, building sidewalks from the lot to the chapel, and connecting to the existing sidewalk to the Evergreen entrance.

As many readers know, historic Evergreen Cemetery, the municipal cemetery of the Village of Owego, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. The Friends, many generous donors, and the tireless workers of the Village DPW led by Fred Ulrich, as well as members of the Cemetery Committee and the County Economic Development and Planning office, have made 2022 significant in the restoration of Evergreen.

Generous individuals and organizations have provided funds for the new and much safer entrance guardrails; for Sandy and Mark Ruscak to restore the beautiful stained glass windows in the chapel; new welcome and directional signs that will be installed in the coming weeks; and now the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation has created the opportunity, with their generosity, to make the chapel a safe and accessible hub for educational programs, a place where families can remember loved ones, and an historical mecca for Owego.