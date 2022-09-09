Michael Husted to highlight September 10 studio tour

In conjunction with Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) juried regional exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA), four artists will open up their unique studios – one each Saturday in September – and invite visitors to enjoy a free tour of the space as well as a presentation about their art, motivation, and process.

Continue your experience of local artist studio tours with Michael Husted and his jewelry bench studio on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 31 Lake St. in Owego, N.Y.

Husted’s studio is the Jewelry Workshop, Can Horn Jewelers. The tour will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. that day.

Husted’s medium is jewelry, painting, sculpture, and music.

Husted stated, “I have earned my living as a bench jeweler since 1981, the last 17 years being at Van Horn Jewelers where I have my workshop located above the store on Lake Street. I have never opened up the workshop to the public until now, and will be discussing and demonstrating some of the creative and technical processes involved in designing and crafting original pieces of jewelry.”

Husted added, “As a sculptor and painter, I bring those same sensibilities to the building of jewelry. I’ve always viewed jewelry making as the creation of wearable art. Over the 41 years that I’ve worked in the field I’ve seen the development of many new modern tools while still using ancient techniques. I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience with visitors to my space.”

To learn more about Michael Husted and his trade, visit www.vanhornjewelers.com, www.leakypondstudio.com, or email to michael.j.husted@gmail.com.

Discover Michael Husted’s jewelry studio and other hidden studio gems in Tioga County this September. Don’t forget to stop by Everyday Life, Every Day Art as well, running Sept. 3-30, Thursday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Cloud Croft Studios, located at 1003 Sanford Rd. in Owego.