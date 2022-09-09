Monthly Bingo starts at American Legion on September 10

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. in partnership with American Legion Post 401 are opening monthly bingo at the Legion Post on Front Street starting Saturday, Sept. 10. Doors open at 10 a.m., with games beginning promptly at 11 a.m. Twenty-four rounds of games will be played from “regular” that includes straight bingo or inside, outside four corners to “cover all.” The Hose Team and Legion are modeling their play after the Endicott Elks who have assisted with setup and expect play to last roughly three hours.

“With COVID-19 on the decline we think folks are eager to get out of the house,” said Bingo Co-Chair Lou Striley. “With limited bingo opportunities in the immediate Owego area, this presents an opportunity for us.”

Bingo will initially be held at Post 401 at 263 Front St. in Owego every 2nd Saturday, and could be expanded if the demand is there. The minimum entry fee is $3 for three boards. The event is open to the public, with patrons encouraged to stay for refreshments at the Legion bar at 2 p.m. and immediately following the games.

Proceeds will be split by the hosting organizations. The Hose Team will use funds to support its 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine restoration and Steamer House project. The Legion will use funding for a variety of community programs to include services for veterans and American Legion baseball.

Striley added, “This is our first run, so we ask players to bear with us as we work out any kinks. Our committee members have attended the Endicott Elks Bingo, so we have a pretty good model to follow.”

Players are encouraged to arrive early, as capacity at Legion Post 401 is 96 people. The Hose Team has secured bingo licensing for the event through the New York State Gaming Commission and Village of Owego.