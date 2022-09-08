Farm Store celebrates expansion in Owego

Located on the corner of Day Hollow and Gaskill Road is a newly expanded Farm Store. On Tuesday, the owners celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony offered by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce.

Owned by Jacob and Danielle Reeves, Little Creek Farm began small, with the owners selling eggs on the roadside during the pandemic. From there, according to Danielle, things took off quickly.

The Reeves purchased their 26-acre farm in 2017 and started to raise animals, something they had never done before. They also worked on fixing up the farm, leaving much of the original woodwork and features in place.

During the pandemic, they explained, they would have too many eggs from their chickens, so they set up a small cooler on the side of the road where they would sell the eggs.

“We sold out of eggs every day,” said Danielle.

Once they started selling their pork, people were looking for more; so they started to expand their offering, and have now officially opened their little farm store, which carries some Amish products, fresh jams and jellies, and other products that are all natural.

What both Jacob and Danielle are proud of, however, are their donuts. They explained that they began making donuts as well, and have a section of their small store carved out for the homemade delights. But what Jacob pointed out was the woodwork.

“We kept the original woodwork, and people love the donuts, too,” Jacob added of the barn, built circa 1863.

In the back of the store are the freezers, stocked full with a variety of meats, cheeses, and farm fresh products.

The expansion of the farm and store happened naturally during the pandemic, and as needs arrived around the community.

As an assistant pastor of the Heritage Baptist Church in Campville, N.Y., Jacob admits that they never thought they would pursue farming; but, he wrote on his website, “The Lord made the farm available to our family, and while we are here we want to be good stewards of the land and have some fun in the process.”

The best part of the operation, and according to Jacob and Danielle, is that it is a family effort. With four daughters and two nieces doing most of the work and running the store, the owners have time to tend to the livestock and farming, and as they grow in size alongside demand.

“When COVID began and people were afraid to go to the store, it was really easy for them to stop at the side of the road to get what they needed,” Jacob explained, adding, “That prompted us to expand and grow.”

Reeves stated they would continue to add products based on customer needs.

Little Creek Farm is open at the corner of Day Hollow and Gaskill Roads from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

You can learn more about the farm by visiting https://littlecreekfarm.co/, or by stopping by their store. You can’t miss them, just look for the signs.