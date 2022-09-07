Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 25, 2022, property located at 8 Athens St., Village of Waverly, from Michael Hall to Dylan and Faith Conklin for $138,298.

On Aug. 25, 2022, property located at 679 Walker Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Tiffany Shoultes to Ryan Friscia for $209,000.

On Aug. 25, 2022, property located at 557 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from Christopher Davis to Kiernan Blouin and Breanna Kern for $198,765.

On Aug. 26, 2022, property located at 10 Watkins Ave., Town of Owego, from Jean Fowler By Atty. In Fact, Robert Rosenkrans As Atty. in Fact to Gavin Brown and Brianna Monico for $127,500.

On Aug. 26, 2022, property located at 1455 Dutchtown Rd., Town of Owego, from David and Valarie Hoyes to Jared and Ashley Wakeman for $23,500.

On Aug. 26, 2022, property located at 29 Church St., Tioga, from Stephen and Michelle Gunther to Travis Bergmark for $139,900.

On Aug. 26, 2022, property located at 13 Thornhollow Rd., Tioga, from Karen Every-Andrews to Stephanie, Dawn and David Jaros for $159,900.

On Aug. 26, 2022, property located at 68 Allyn Rd., Town of Barton, from Christina Laplante Sheriff to Samantha Pipher for $112,000.

On Aug. 26, 2022, property located at 241 Owego St., Village of Candor, from Tioga County to Alexis Parillo for $67,500.

On Aug. 26, 2022, property located at 1281 Rte. 79, Town of Richford, from Tioga County to Patricia Dickinson for $21,000.

On Aug. 26, 2022, property located at 17 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Robin and Harold Corby III for $51,000.

On Aug. 26, 2022, property located at 495 1/2 East Main St., Village of Owego, from Carol Short to Stephanie Sundgren for $84,000.

On Aug. 26, 2022, property located at 7215 West Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Brandon Hayes to Dustin Thomas for $202,100.

On Aug. 26, 2022, property located at 19 E. Berkshire Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Ward & Van Scoy Inc. to Spook Hill Farms Inc. for $25,000.