‘Pie on the Lawn’ celebrates the life of Daniel FabriciusJoel Smales performs during a musical interlude at the Aug. 27 "Pie on the Lawn" event, a celebration of life in remembrance of Daniel Fabricius. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Posted By: By JoAnn R. Walter September 7, 2022

The Owego, N.Y. and greater Binghamton communities gathered on Aug. 27 on the lawn outside of the Owego Apalachin Middle School to celebrate the life of former Owego Free Academy director of bands, Daniel Fabricius, who passed away on Aug. 10.  

An accomplished musician and educator, Fabricius was well known and respected in the region. A notable 40-year career included nearly 30 years in the OA School District, and where he retired in 2017. He also held the role as adjudicator and Jazz Chairperson for the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) as well as Director of Percussion and Director of Wind Symphony at Binghamton University, and performed as a freelance percussionist.

‘Pie on the Lawn’ celebrates the life of Daniel Fabricius

The community gathered on Aug. 27 in the lawn outside OAMS for “Pie on the Lawn,” a celebration of life in remembrance of Daniel Fabricius. Pictured are guests viewing photo collages. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Music at the “Pie on the Lawn” celebration was performed by the Empire Saxophone Quartet, and also featured separate pieces by Joel Smales and Steve Mathiesen, along with Morgan Dowches and Lindsey Williams.

Chris Weber delivered welcoming words. Speakers included Joel Smales of the Binghamton Philharmonic, Robin Linaberry of the Southern Tier Concert Band and Local Musicians Union 380, Keith Kaiser from Ithaca College, Paul Schleuse and Mike Carbone from Binghamton University, along with David Brown representing NYSSMA, Robyn Wood of OA Music Boosters and Lindsey Williams, OFA Director of Bands.

‘Pie on the Lawn’ celebrates the life of Daniel Fabricius

A family views photos at the “Pie on the Lawn” event held Aug. 27 on the lawn outside of OAMS, and in memory of Daniel Fabricius. A special photo collage was entitled, “Mr. F. and Me.” (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

The event offered the opportunity for the community to share in a piece of pie, a favorite of Fabricius, and socialize with others whose lives were touched by Dan.

Check donations toward the “Mr. F. Fund” can be mailed to OA Music Boosters, c/o Rich Ives, 25 King Point Circle South, Owego, N.Y. 13827.  Please write “Mr. F.” in the memo section of the check. Donations are also being accepted via Venmo @OAMusic-Boosters (include the dash).

‘Pie on the Lawn’ celebrates the life of Daniel Fabricius

The Empire Saxophone Quartet performs on Aug. 27 at the “Pie on the Lawn” celebration of life in remembrance of Daniel Fabricius. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

A recorded video of the “Pie on the Lawn” event will be made available for viewing. 

‘Pie on the Lawn’ celebrates the life of Daniel Fabricius

Lindsey Williams, OFA Director of Bands, speaks to guests at the “Pie on the Lawn” event held Aug. 27, and in remembrance of Daniel Fabricius. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

‘Pie on the Lawn’ celebrates the life of Daniel Fabricius

Robyn Wood, and representing the OA Music Boosters and OA Schools community, speaks to guests at the “Pie on the Lawn” event held Aug. 27, and in remembrance of Daniel Fabricius. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

‘Pie on the Lawn’ celebrates the life of Daniel Fabricius

Guests enjoy selecting pie at the “Pie on the Lawn” event held Aug. 27 at OAMS in remembrance of Daniel Fabricius. From apple to shoofly pie, there was a vast choice for every pie enthusiast. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

‘Pie on the Lawn’ celebrates the life of Daniel Fabricius

Guests gather on the lawn outside of the OAMS for “Pie on the Lawn,” and in remembrance of long-time band director Daniel Fabricius. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

‘Pie on the Lawn’ celebrates the life of Daniel Fabricius

Guests gather on the lawn outside of the OAMS for “Pie on the Lawn,” and in remembrance of long-time band director Daniel Fabricius. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

‘Pie on the Lawn’ celebrates the life of Daniel Fabricius

Guests enjoy a musical interlude during the “Pie on the Lawn” held Aug. 27, and in remembrance of Daniel Fabricius. Rows and rows of chairs were filled, while others gathered on the lawn. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

