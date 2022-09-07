‘Pie on the Lawn’ celebrates the life of Daniel Fabricius

The Owego, N.Y. and greater Binghamton communities gathered on Aug. 27 on the lawn outside of the Owego Apalachin Middle School to celebrate the life of former Owego Free Academy director of bands, Daniel Fabricius, who passed away on Aug. 10.

An accomplished musician and educator, Fabricius was well known and respected in the region. A notable 40-year career included nearly 30 years in the OA School District, and where he retired in 2017. He also held the role as adjudicator and Jazz Chairperson for the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) as well as Director of Percussion and Director of Wind Symphony at Binghamton University, and performed as a freelance percussionist.

Music at the “Pie on the Lawn” celebration was performed by the Empire Saxophone Quartet, and also featured separate pieces by Joel Smales and Steve Mathiesen, along with Morgan Dowches and Lindsey Williams.

Chris Weber delivered welcoming words. Speakers included Joel Smales of the Binghamton Philharmonic, Robin Linaberry of the Southern Tier Concert Band and Local Musicians Union 380, Keith Kaiser from Ithaca College, Paul Schleuse and Mike Carbone from Binghamton University, along with David Brown representing NYSSMA, Robyn Wood of OA Music Boosters and Lindsey Williams, OFA Director of Bands.

The event offered the opportunity for the community to share in a piece of pie, a favorite of Fabricius, and socialize with others whose lives were touched by Dan.

Check donations toward the “Mr. F. Fund” can be mailed to OA Music Boosters, c/o Rich Ives, 25 King Point Circle South, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Please write “Mr. F.” in the memo section of the check. Donations are also being accepted via Venmo @OAMusic-Boosters (include the dash).

A recorded video of the “Pie on the Lawn” event will be made available for viewing.