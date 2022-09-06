Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center to host Open House event

An Open House will be held at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center’s State Route 38 facility on Friday, Sept. 9. The Open House runs from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The fun includes the Center’s inflatables, trampoline, foam block pit, and more. This is a great opportunity for members of the community to check out what the Center offers and meet the gymnastics, Taekwon-Do, and dance instructors. Sign ups for classes will also be taken.

This is a free event and participants do not need to be members of the program.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego. The Center also offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, dance, Taekwon-Do, birthday parties, and more.

For more information on the Open House or any of the other programs offered at the Center, call the office at (607) 687-2458 or visit www.OwegoGymnastics.com.