Readers’ Column for the week of September 4, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I’m calling about the Village of Candor. Can anyone answer the question as to why tractor-trailers can go down Main Street now, day and night, 24/7? They used to have to go around. And also, who is the code enforcement officer? There are many properties with junk piled up outside.

~

We do have a water shortage. What’s wrong with these people watering their lawn? I could see watering your garden carefully, but your lawn? Like, come on man, right? I know people even stopped washing their vehicles because they want to save on the water. Go out. Look at the streambeds; they are almost dry. Be a little considerate. Don’t use water unless you have to.

~

Hello. I need to talk with somebody. My two friends are both deceased, and I have no one to talk to. I don’t get out much. Is there anybody out there I can talk to?

~

I’m wondering why some of us who qualify for the tax rebate have gotten the taxes and others of us who qualify have not gotten them. They said that if we didn’t get him by the end of July that we would get them by the time our school taxes come. Well, taxes will be here next week and we still haven’t had any.

~

My situation with a scammer did have a happy ending. But my debit card was frozen so they could investigate the scam, which I reported to them. I did get a new card from them, and they also refunded the money that was scammed from me. I’m very thankful that it worked out for me. A neighbor friend of mine was scammed out of $70, and he never got it back; but I’m so thankful my situation did have a happy ending.

~

Could you please tell me why George Street was paved and not West Avenue? West Avenue is like going through a maze, trying to not hit any potholes. Could something be done about this?

~

I had heard that there was very little ambulance service in northern Tioga County. I live in Berkshire. Last Sunday I fell outdoors and could not get up off the ground. We called 911 for ambulance service. It took one hour for the ambulance to get there. In the meantime it had started to rain, so my grandchildren put umbrellas over me. I had to go to the hospital. I just want people to know that if you have to get an ambulance up here, you need to know you’re going to wait a good long time. The next time, if there’s any way I can get to a hospital by car, I will not wait for an ambulance.

~

Please don’t say hi guys. Say may I help you? When I’m with a group of men and women, I am not a guy, I am a woman and I look like a woman. When did this foolish talk start? I have noticed this guy talking on adult talk shows also. Just say hi everyone. How are you? That is so much more pleasant.

~

Does anyone in this area know how to fix a wind up Howard Miller clock? If so, please call (607) 625-2140.

~

Several of the Owego historical signs have been taken down and not put back up. Those would be the signs of the blue and gold and sometimes bronze, brown and white. I understand they have been in the Department of Public Works building for a couple of years now. Those need to be put back up. They’re very important to the village.

~

I’d like to know when the Town of Owego is going to patch the lower end of Long Creek Road. There are so many holes you can’t avoid them. It’s terrible.

~

Taxpayers of Spencer and Van Etten, do you realize there are people sitting in chairs right now trying to pass some kind of nonsense saying that code enforcement can come on your property without any permission? Code enforcement is against the constitution, it has been. It was started by the tyrant Cuomo to make sure your place is spic and span so he can squeeze every tax dollar out of you. So what you need to do, people, is watch these chairs. When these people go in there, put them out. It’s corrupt from the top, down to these little towns. It’s time to take back your rights, people. Right now, before it’s too late. Vote them out of there!

~

We live in a time where intelligent people are being silenced so that stupid people won’t be offended. Remember, stupid is stupid does. — Mama Gump

~

I’m sorry that Max didn’t win the Special Election. We need a good Democrat to represent our area.

~

I wonder if the person that objected to “salesperson” also abhors firefighter, flight attendant, letter carrier, police officer, news anchor, etc.? It’s not a new concept.

~

Thank you to all of the teachers returning to school this year. Thanks in advance for the many hours of planning and preparation you will put into your profession. Thanks for the caring and patience you will show to your students. Thanks for helping families when they need it.

~

Thank you to all who came and supported the Friends of the Coburn Library’s book sale on Aug. 26 and 27. We raised a good amount, and it will be used to support the library’s mission in the community. For those of you who like to plan ahead, our next sale will take place in November.

~

This is to all the cars driving on Perrine Road in Owego and Ott Road in Candor – SLOW it down and stay on your own side of the road. A head on crash is waiting.

~

To my fellow dog walkers in Newark Valley, allowing your dog to take a crap in the middle of the street and not cleaning up is lazy, unhealthy, and if I knew who you were I would clean it up and dump it in your yard.

~

Apparently Governor “Nero” Hochul has taken care of all the crime, illegal immigration, and violence so she can concentrate on the titles that we call inmates and salesmen. Whew, I was having trouble sleeping at night. Wait, do I hear a fiddle and smell smoke?

National Political Viewpoints

Hey Joe, where’s my $10,000 bribe? How about a school tax forgiveness plan, a property tax forgiveness plan, village of Owego sewage bill forgiveness plan? How about a car payment forgiveness plan? How about a mortgage payment forgiveness plan? Come on, Joe; pay the bribe. Where is my $10,000?

~

After the last 18 months, how could anybody possibly vote for a Democrat? Any Democrat? Look at what’s happening to this country. It’s almost a communist country now. It is so sad. We have a Gestapo working under Joe Biden.

~

Could someone please tell me why Biden’s only agenda is to drive this country into complete bankruptcy?

~

Let’s impeach Biden now, before he has a chance to pass more ridiculous spending bills.

~

Joe Biden and Daffy Duck have a lot in common. They both are a bunch of quacks.

~

What a complete joke the new White House Press secretary is. She doesn’t have a clue. See what happens when you hire somebody to check some boxes instead of on their ability.

~

So Hochul comes out and says to people that the Republicans and the Conservatives need to leave New York State, that they do not belong in the state as she does not have their values and morals. I say that’s a dictator. I also say she needs to leave, and hopefully us smart American citizens will show her the door this November.

~

Why did this country ever allow sanctuary cities? Why should there be a place where people that are breaking the law or they’re illegal aliens or whatever, can go and be protected? What’s wrong with Democrats that they don’t understand about the word illegal or breaking the law? First thing that should be done is to get rid of every sanctuary city in this country and make people pay their dues if they commit a crime. Is that too much to ask?

~

Let’s see if I got this right. You have to be 21 to buy marijuana. You have to be 21 to buy a can of whipped cream in New York State? She is getting as bad, if not worse, than Cuomo, and also Biden for the money they are forgiving for the college loans. What about the thousands and thousands of veterans who graduated from the jungles of Vietnam that are homeless? And you ignore them.

~

News flash, Joe called Trump supporters semi fascists. His party has morphed into full communist as it has seized power and corrupted the press, social media, the U.S. security agencies, the education system, and even our military leaders. When you vote in November, just ask yourself if you are better off than you were two years ago. The answer is obvious to all, and hopefully a few Democrats will grow new brains and give Biden the best November message ever. That is, take a hike and resign.

~

Republicans are a threat to law and order. — Tim Miller, former RNC spokesman.

~

Twice impeached, disgraced liar in Chief Donald Trump is a continuing threat to our American democracy. His support and encouragement of the insurrection on Jan. 6 proves it. Vote for Democrats if you’re truly patriotic and want democracy to keep succeeding.

~

Why are Republicans now against law and order, anti-police, and the FBI that keep us safe? They support violence. Why? What happened to the once respectful GOP? The answer is Donald Trump’s criminality and rhetoric. Will he incite even more violence against our fellow Americans?

~

All those QAnon conspiracies; how can people believe that nonsense?

~

President Biden’s announcement of the Student Loan Debt Relief Plan to pay off student loans ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 is anything but a relief plan for taxpayers. Funds are being dispersed with Biden claiming only those who earn under $75,000 will qualify, but the fine print says otherwise. National Taxpayers Union on current tax codes estimate personal income tax increases in these brackets of adjusted gross incomes will see an increase: $1-$50K, +$190; $50-$75K, +$1,040; $75K-$100K, +$1,774; and $100K-$200K, +$3,791. The University of Penn Data in the Penn-Wharton School of Business puts the cost at up to $1 trillion. Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, told Biden that the cancellation of student loans would likely free up consumer spending and increase inflation even higher than it is now, which is a 40 year high. After receiving this financial advice and input, Biden took the advice from his ‘personal’ financial experts – Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Chief of Staff, Ron Klain, promoting that it would be the popular move with younger voters heading into the midterms. After the news release to the public, it was asked of the Secretary of Education if there was any benefit for all American taxpayers in this debt cancellation package; Secretary Cardona simply responded, “No.” Thanks, Joe and Kamala and his gang of supporters. See you in November at the polls.

~

Way too many people think total student debt was forgiven. It was only $10,000 of it for most – a small percentage for many.

~

Around 1840, Alexis De Tocqueville, made these observations; one, “A democratic government is the only one in which those who vote for a tax can escape the obligation to pay it,” and two, “The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.” Think IRS Audits and Student debt. Democrats clearly read this book.

~

If any gain is obtained by getting it, it is minuscule whereas what was promised to us was the world. Your choices are to not and have a point .5-3% chance of mortality (so they say), or an unknown % and unproven long-term outcome with lower chance of hospitalization. What got me is the loss of freedoms and the confession by our friend, Anthony, that he lied. This all does not mention the huge money involved and monetary incentives to hospitals for claiming related death, to cook books. By this, statistical facts are inaccurate and highly exaggerated. Then came the untruth of who spreads it and blame for mutation, which is NORMAL, for viruses causing hatred and division among people. Then came the irrational separate rules for those who have, and those who have not. It reminded me of the Dr. Suess book, “The Star Bellied Sneetches”. Social pressure? Was that the reason? I do not like being lied to or attempts to manipulate minds, media, and freedom. Fear = irrational decisions. The question to ask is why not transparency from the beginning rather than providing pay to a spokesperson who also monetarily gains by furthering panic? The answer to that scares me. This is my opinion, of which I am entitled. I do not entice resurrection or the spread of disinformation. I have great compassion for those who have lost people because of this, as I also have lost. This truly is a foretaste of pestilence.

~

OMG! How can anyone with any common sense or intelligence still be a Trump supporter? At some point down the road history will confirm he took this country to the brink of democratic disaster. Can anyone comprehend what his motives or intentions were for all the classified documents he hauled to Florida? And unfortunately he just won’t go away. I’m praying he gets prosecuted for his illegal deeds.

~

Here is a question for those of you who continue to support Trump, “Why?” His latest scandal is the taking of documents from the White House that he had no business taking. Notice, there is no denying that he took these items, just a lot of pondering over why. Could it be that he continues to need to be the center of attention in every news cycle? Could it be further proof of his belief that he can do whatever he wants without taking responsibility? He and his MAGA followers are a HUGE threat to our country’s democracy. Yes, you are entitled to your opinion, but please know that an opinion is not a fact. Follow the facts!

~

As so many times evidenced by Biden’s speech there are us and bad people, right wingers, Ultra MAGA, conservatives, domestic terrorists, etc. They, the bad people, want to deny you voting rights, free speech, and destroy democracy. If one follows Biden’s, and others like Hochul, path, then those who think wrong should be denied the rights of those who THINK CORRECTLY or follow the herd. Biden, Pelosi and Hochul all claim to be Catholic, but ignore any regard to “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” Waging Lawfare (legal warfare) against American’s is what Stalin, via his henchman, Lev Beria, did to wrong thinkers, those who had a little more wealth, i.e. they owned a cow. Beria said, “Show me the man and I will show you the crime.” What do 87,000 ambitious social justice warrior IRS (KGB) auditors do to justify their existence?

~

Instead of Biden and his cronies hiring 87,000 new armed IRS agents to squeeze a nickel out of Amish farmers and the handful of people actually still working in this country, wouldn’t it serve the country better to hire social workers to get to the bottom / cause of our homeless problem? Maybe some could be bused to the border to install the border fence; the materials are already there, bought and paid for to curtail the flow of drugs, etc. Offer them jobs in the military / border security. Joe sure got his fence installed in short order (thank you, taxpayers). Biden and crew are fond of banning things; how about banning drug companies from making addictive painkillers, forcing them to come up with a non-addictive product. Hold their feet to the fire. Trump managed to get them to come up with a COVID vaccine in short order. It would be a start and may save a few lives. Stumbling down the wrong path for America, Joe. Embarrassing.

~

I am looking forward to my check from Joe Biden in regards to my daughter’s college education. I worked overtime to pay the 50,000 dollars in tuition that was needed to put both my daughters through school, which was worth it completely because today they both have good paying jobs. Now that I hear Joe is giving out money to erase college loan debt, I would love to know where I could pick up my check.

~

WOW! Ronald Reagan’s question to all voters,” Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” We have a President who opened our borders and stopped the security wall. (But he is building a million dollar wall around his home.) Now New York and Washington are upset with Governor Abbott for sharing all these illegals. All those border taxpayers have to deal with total inhumane circumstances daily. It’s one thing to go green; it’s another to stop what’s working now without a blueprint for the future. Rome was not built in a day and you shouldn’t stop what’s working now until you have all the bugs worked out. Biden halted fossil fuel on day one. Yet China and India are building coal-fired energy plants at a rate of five a week. (They will have electricity and heat.) Will the U.S.A.? Remember most of these hazardous solar panels are made in China. Also, where our fields are covered with these grids, no animals will be able to graze again and no crops grown. Think of what will happen to the food supply? Adding 87,000 auditors so they can control and get every penny due them from the hard, honest taxpayers. Student loan forgiveness? Who paid yours or your children’s? How many people did not go to college because they couldn’t afford it, or worked and did night classes? I really don’t think it matters which political party you belong to, but you need to consider all the facts and answer Ronald Reagan’s question as you prepare to vote this November.

~

If the government can capriciously redistribute half a trillion dollars in wealth to appease one favored left-wing group of the Democrat Party with Debt Forgiveness programs, it can and will continue to redistribute much more of our tax dollars in the future in like programs. Keeping our country in debt reminds one of a time of coal mines and company stores. Once you worked for yourself, but when the owners became the government and they owned the store there was no way to get ahead, you always owed them and they owned you. What’s next? Paying off mortgages? They already are buying votes with direct payouts and credits for childcare on the low side to electric autos on the high side of income reporting. And it’s growing with every piece of legislation, transferring your tax dollars to an allocated line on their IRS loans outstanding column and paid by charging weekly via your Federal Tax Withheld line. If you opted for your own withholding schedule and under withhold to meet your financial needs, you will receive the outstanding bill when you file your 1040. This is the reality of government redistribution.