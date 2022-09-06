Candor EMS Offers new Junior Healthcare Program 

This fall, Candor high school students interested in a career in healthcare can add EMT training to their schedule. That’s because Candor EMS, with a generous grant from the Floyd Hooker Foundation, is offering a Junior Healthcare Program to young people between 16-18 years old. The new program integrates the junior EMT program with classes currently offered by Colby Westervelt through Candor High School’s Health Services program.

“Our goal,” says Candor EMS Director Curtis Hammond, “is to provide training and certification for young people who want to go into medical careers.” Students will learn about the diversity of opportunities in healthcare.

One of the forces driving this new initiative is the urgent need for emergency medical technicians and paramedics in rural areas.

“We hope to boost interest in becoming first responders,” Hammond admits, “but we need more than EMTs. We are currently experiencing a shortage of providers across all of the health care fields.”

The new Junior Healthcare Program will go beyond the school classroom, offering students experience on the ambulance, Hammond hopes, and opportunities for clinical time. Planning for the program began this past winter. Third-lieutenant Shelby Wheeler did much of the organizational groundwork, collaborating with Sean Lanning from the Tioga County Department of Economic Development & Planning to secure funding for the new program.

“Students participating in the program this year will have an opportunity to offer feedback and help shape the program going forward,” said Wheeler. “In the future we hope to see it grow into a county-wide program.”

While Candor EMS is involved in developing and teaching the courses, Hammond noted that a large component of the program is its community involvement.

“We are collaborating with local schools and colleges, hospitals, and other EMS agencies, as well as community partners,” he said.