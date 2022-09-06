Veteran’s BBQ held at Catholic Charities in Nichols

Veteran’s BBQ held at Catholic Charities in NicholsPictured at the event is an older military jeep. Provided photo.

On Friday, Aug. 26, Catholic Charities of Tioga County hosted a Community BBQ along with Clear Path for Veterans.

“What a privilege for us to be given the opportunity to help our local veterans,” stated CCTT Executive Director, Renee Spear. “Even just a small community gathering like this helps provide encouragement to those who have given so much for us already.”

Pictured are Crafts hosted by Melissa Coolbaugh from NextHome and Tanisha Baldwin from EXP Realty. Provided photo.

Cheeseburgers, sausage with peppers and onions, and hot dogs were all cooked and served by several Owego Rotary members. Extra volunteers were on hand throughout the day.
Many local organizations were also present with information and resources about their services and were ready to talk to guests about how they can help veterans and their families.

Melissa Coolbaugh, with Next Home, and Tanisha Baldwin, from EXP Realty, hosted a craft table for the kids in attendance.

Pictured are some of the participating organizations. Provided photo.

Catholic Charities in Tioga is located at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols and is open Tuesday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 11:45 and then from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. For more information, call (607) 272-5062, or visit CatholicCharitiesofTompkinsTioga on Facebook and Instagram @catholiccharitiestompkinstioga.

Pictured is Michael Middaugh, from Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency. Provided photo.

Pictured are Tioga County Legislators William H. Standinger, III and W. Jake Brown. Provided photo.

Thank a vet! Provided photo.

Fantastic face paint provided by several OFA students. Provided photo.

