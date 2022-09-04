What’s Happening for the week of September 4, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

SEPTEMBER

Tie Dye Canvas Bags, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in August, 3 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Open to all ages.

Paper Bookmark Friend at the Van Etten Library. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in September, from 3-4 p.m. The program is free for all ages. The library is located at 6 Gee St. in Van Etten.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a produce “leave some, take some” stand.

SEPTEMBER 2 to 30

The Legacy of Minstrelsy in America: Solo show by Julie Thurber, Wednesday thru Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment, Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 4

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Chicken Barbecue and Tractor Pull and BBQ from noon until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. The meal is $10 per person and $5 for a 1/2 chicken. The BBQ benefits the Hollenback family of 10, who lost everything in a house fire back in February.

SEPTEMBER 6

Spalding Memorial Library Open House, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Stop in for a tour of their historic building, enjoy refreshments, and help them celebrate the 125th year since the laying of the building’s cornerstone. The week will culminate with a presentation on Trolley History in the Valley by local historian Jim Nobles on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Potluck Supper and Meeting, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring a dish to pass and own table service. The club will provide dessert and coffee. Short business meeting with bird sightings will take place after the meal. Program “The Life of a Rehabber” will start at 7:30 p.m. with Barb Cole, wildlife rehabilitator from Owego. For more information about this event, call Inga at (607) 425-7426.

SEPTEMBER 7

Trivia is back at Owego Elks Lodge from 7-9 pm. Experts Jane and Maria will be spinning the facts and playing some tunes all evening. The Elks is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. All are welcome.

Dance lessons at the Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego, continue on Wednesday evenings with Tim and Peggy Sayers from 5-9 p.m.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

SEPTEMBER 8

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 9

The Owego Elks Lodge Second Friday Take-out Dinners are starting again with Stuffed Peppers, Vegetable Medley, and a Drum Cookie for $12. Call (607) 687-1039 and leave a message by Monday, Sept. 5, for pick-up from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Proceeds benefit the Roof Replacement Fund.

“In a Jar” Club, 2 p.m. Van Etten Library. For ages 13 and up. Registration is required at

SEPTEMBER 10

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Seventh Annual Valley Walk Against Suicide, registration at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m., Riverfront Park, 100 Riverfront Park Rd., Sayre, Pa. Donations welcome. Donations can also be mailed to Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness, 1766 Elmira St., #204, Sayre, Pa. 18840.

The South Creek Lions Public Dinner, 4 p.m. for take out, 4:30 for sit down, Route 14 in Gillett, Pa. Roast Beef and Turkey are on the menu plus sides. Donation is $15 and includes homemade pie for dessert.

SEPTEMBER 10 and 11

Shuttles and Spindles Guild at Pennsylvania’s Endless Mountains Fiber Fest. Harford Fairgrounds, 485 Fair Hill Rd., New Milford, Pa.

SEPTEMBER 11

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Debbie Mills will present a Gospel concert for Mountain Chapel, 11 a.m., Hickories Park in Owego, Pavilion 1. Bring a dish to pass for a picnic afterward.

Chicken BBQ, noon to 4 p.m., West Creek Roadhouse, 9518 West Creek Rd., Berkshire. To benefit the Spencer family.

SEPTEMBER 12

Common Time Choral Group Auditions, 7:30 p.m., rehearsal to follow at 8 p.m., Park Church, 208 W. Gray St., Elmira. Need to be able to read music. For more information, call (607) 734-6821.

Valley Chorus Practice Begins, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Waverly High School in Director Kevin Doherty’s Music room.

SEPTEMBER 13

The Ninth Regular Meeting of 2022, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 14

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon, noon, Fortune Buffet, Elmira Street, Athens, Pa. They will be collecting for The Bridge heat program. RSVP to Ginny at (570) 888-3712.

SEPTEMBER 15

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 17

Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. until gone, Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company. Dinners are $12, and 1/2 Chicken is $7. Pre-sale tickets are available and encouraged by contacting company members, at the station located at 34 Main St. in Lockwood, or by messaging the Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company’s event page on Facebook.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Waterman Center Presents Rick Marsi – Mystery of Migration, 1 p.m., Waterman Center Auditorium, Apalachin.

Free! Owego Neighborhood Curb Alert, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Front Street area in Owego. The rain date is Sept. 24. Sponsored by RAFT and Girl Scout Troop 40925. Rescue-Recycle-Reuse! For more information, call (607) 342-3159.

Monthly Community Dance will be held at the Owego Elks Ballroom, 223 Front St. in Owego, from 4-8 p.m. beginning with a 1-hour dance lesson followed by open dancing with a blend of mostly ballroom, country, Latin, rhythm, and swing styles.

Annual Richford Potato Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Routes 38 and 79, Richford.

SEPTEMBER 18

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Olde Time Cruise-In and Family Day, 9 a.m., Warren Township Community Center, Warren Center, Pa. Great food and live music. Free admission, but donations are greatly appreciated. Proceeds benefit James (Jimmy) Olmstead. For more information, call (570) 395-3220.

SEPTEMBER 19

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

SEPTEMBER 21

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Free community meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

SEPTEMBER 22

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 24

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 25

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 27

Tioga Opportunities Annual Health Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 West River Rd., Nichols. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 344 or email to koconnor@tiogaopp.org.

Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers. Group will meet from 1-3 p.m. at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal. For more information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

SEPTEMBER 28

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m. until full by calling 211, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

SEPTEMBER 29

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 30

Van Etten Library Book Club, 1 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. The book discussion will be Eileen, a Novel, by Ottessa Moshfegh.

OCTOBER 1

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Oktoberfest, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Most Holy Rosary Church, Route 26, Maine. Live Broadcast with Bill Flynn from WNBF 1290. Free admission!

OCTOBER 2

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 4

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Please bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. Randy Conner, from the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers, will present the program.

OCTOBER 6

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 7

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

OCTOBER 8

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

2nd Annual Village Appreciation Night, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tioga County Fairgrounds. This event will feature free food, a bonfire, face painting, live music, wagon rides, prizes, and much more. Everything is offered free to the community, so stay tuned.

OCTOBER 9

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 13

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 15

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.