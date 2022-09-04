Remembrance Ceremony taking place on September 11 in Owego

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Town of Owego, along with Tioga County Emergency Service Personnel, will be conducting a 9-11 Memorial Service beginning at 8 a.m. at Hickories Park in Owego.

The service will take place at the Town’s 9-11 Memorial, located at the park. Participants and attendees can gather at 7:45 a.m., with the ceremony starting at 8 a.m.

In a press release from Town of Owego Supervisor, Don Castellucci Jr., he stated, “We look forward to a good turnout to honor the heroes of the day, the individuals who have left us too soon, and the individuals that are still with us today.”

All are invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony.