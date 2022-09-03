Grand Union and American Dairy Association North East kick off the ‘Fill A Glass With Hope®’ Campaign during Hunger Action Month

In an effort to raise awareness during Hunger Action Month in September and stock local food pantries with fresh milk, American Dairy Association North East and Grand Union stores are teaming up to raise money through Fill a Glass with Hope®.

This September, shoppers at Grand Union stores can donate to Fill a Glass with Hope® at checkout and help make milk available to children and families in their local community. Grand Union stores will host in-store events with local dairy farmers and local dairy ambassadors providing giveaways.

The Campaign will kick off at the Grand Union located on Route 17C in Owego from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Thanks to a joint effort between American Dairy Association North East, dairy farmers, agriculture partners and business leaders, Fill a Glass with Hope® helps provide fresh milk to families in need through a network of local food banks. Milk is one of the most request