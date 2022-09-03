Proposed Federal investment would make waves on New York’s Southern Tier Waterways

The House Interior appropriations bill was recently passed including a Community Project Funding Item called the Upper Susquehanna River Watershed Resilience Project. This funding item would provide $1.58 million to support clean water restoration efforts throughout the New York portion of the Upper Susquehanna watershed.

All streams and tributaries from this region flow into the Susquehanna River, which eventually leads to the Chesapeake Bay. In response, Upper Susquehanna Coalition Watershed Coordinator Wendy Walsh issued the following statement, “We are thrilled to learn of this critical investment in clean water throughout the Southern Tier of New York. This funding will support keeping nutrient and sediment pollution out of our local waterways and reduce flooding potential through proven conservation projects. These include practices such as stream corridor restoration, planting streamside-forested buffers, wetland restoration, and many more. This investment will support numerous projects throughout our region.”

Walsh thanked Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY) for fighting for this crucial funding in the House Interior appropriations bill. Walsh also thanked Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) for supporting this investment in the Senate.

“With the support of these leaders in Congress, we are optimistic this provision will pass and produce countless positive ripple effects for New York’s Southern Tier and for cleaner water in our local rivers and streams,” Walsh added.

The Upper Susquehanna Coalition (USC) is a network of 22 Soil and Water Conservation Districts (18 in New York and four in Pennsylvania) that encompass the entire headwaters of the Susquehanna River Basin. Their mission is to protect and improve water quality and natural resources in the river basin.