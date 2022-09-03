DSS announces Employee of the 2nd Quarter

The Tioga County Department of Social Services recently announced Cassandra Moore as their Employee of the Second Quarter for 2022.

The award, according to DSS, was given in recognition of Cassandra Moore’s outstanding work and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.

Moore started working for Tioga County in August of 2020 as a Child Protective Caseworker. She was quickly promoted to Senior Caseworker in January 2022.

DSS wrote, of Moore, “Throughout her entire time here Cassie has been consistent, reliable, and level-headed. She thrives to learn more. She ensures children’s safety throughout the community. Cassie has had some difficult clients and cases that she had to work through and was able to with ease.”

According to DSS, Moore has made her presence felt in the office as well. She started the Sol Shiners group to lift those in need of more support and to brighten the hearts of workers in the office. She is described as being instrumental in the LIT Group and has taken over facilitating the committee.

“Cassie works without complaining even when things are not as they should be,” DSS wrote in the release. “She is able to get through barriers while maintaining a cool disposition. She is a pleasure to have in the office and is well liked by her colleagues.”

Congratulations Cassandra Moore!