TOI’s Women Infants and Children (WIC) Program recognized with National Breastfeeding Award of Excellence

Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program has been awarded the 2022 USDA Gold Breastfeeding Award of Excellence by the Northeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) of Food and Nutrition Service. The award was presented at a virtual ceremony held on Tuesday, Aug. 23. TOI was one of eight programs to be honored in New York State.

This annual award recognizes local WIC agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support activities. The intent is to provide models and motivate other local agencies to strengthen their breastfeeding promotion and support activities and ultimately increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates among WIC participants.

“We are honored to receive this award in recognition of the excellent work of our breastfeeding support team,” said Loriann Spatola-Davis, WIC program coordinator. “They do an outstanding job connecting with families and developing relationships that start with pregnancy and extend beyond their breastfeeding experience, leading to increased positive child health outcomes.”

Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s WIC program team of certified lactation consultants, peer counselors, and registered dietitians and nutritionists provide breastfeeding support, supplemental food packages, and nutrition education to eligible women, infants, and children up to age five.

To learn how the WIC program may benefit you, call (607) 687-3147 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.