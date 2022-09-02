US Open National Championships at Champion Speedway September 3-4

One of the most prestigious events in North America for speedway motorcycle racing, the US Open National Championships, is set to come to Champion Speedway in Owego, N.Y. on Sept. 3 and 4, and will feature some of best racers American Speedway has to offer.

This year’s Championship series is slated for two nights of racing. The first round, Saturday evening, Sept. 3, will start at 7 p.m. and the finals, Sunday evening, will kick off at 6 p.m.

Headlining the event will be former World Best Pairs and World Team Cup Champion, “Rocket” Ronnie Correy, who was also a 5-time World Individual Finalist in a glittering career where he was one of the Wolverhampton Wolves all-time leading point scorers in the Famous British League.

Joining him are fellow Californian and 2-time US National Champions as well as former British League racers, Charlie Venegas of San Bernardino, and Aaron Fox of Beaumont, California.

Local fans will have a lot to cheer about and the guest stars will have their hands full as the track promotion has a strong program of local riders at the moment. The top local favorites to win the Championship have to be Spencer Portararo of Maine, who is the current East Coast Points leader, Adam “Missile” Mittl of Maine, who has won 5-track championships, and Len McBride of Windsor, who has also has 5 track titles. Dave and Jonny Oakden of Rochester are also tough customers along with riders from as far away as New Jersey and Colorado making up more of the field

Former East Coast D-1 rider and promoter, Bob Robinson, will serve as the event’s Grand Marshal. Destony will be playing live music on Sunday evening at the track.

Speedway motorcycles have absolutely no brakes, go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds, and slide totally sideways through the turns. They run on methanol and the sport attracts crowds of 20,000-plus for weekly meetings in Europe. There are only several pockets of speedway in the U.S. and New York is recognized as one of the best, second only to California.

Champion Speedway is at the end of Route 434 in Owego on Old Narrows Road. Support Class racing, Mini Trikes and Juniors will be included both nights. Quad Racing will be taking place out back on the new ATV and Kart track. Monday could serve as a rain date. More information can be found by calling (585) 739-9612 or online at www.eastcoastspeedway.com or www.speedwaybikes.com.