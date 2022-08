Troopers respond to fatal pedestrian crash in Tioga County

On Aug. 20, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State Route 17C in the town of Barton.

Waverly Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS were already on scene providing care to the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 18-year-old Armond A. Cortez, of Barton, N.Y. was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator of the vehicle did stop and was interviewed by members of the State Police.

Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies also assisted on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.