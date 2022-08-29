Anniversary Ribbon Cutting Ceremony planned at Little Creek Farm

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will host an anniversary ribbon cutting for Little Creek Farm, located at 2027 Day Hollow Rd. in Owego. The ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m.

Little Creek Farm, located at the corner of Day Hollow and Gaskill Road in Owego, operates a family-run farm store. This store started during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering to neighbors its farm-fresh eggs, pork and beef in a stand by the road, all on the honor system.

To keep up with the high demand, the stand was moved into the old farm barn (built in 1863) and their product line was expanded. They now offer a wide variety of local products as well as other convenience and novelty items. However, they are becoming most famous for their “Farm Fresh Donuts.”

The store is open year-round, Monday thru Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed on Sunday.