TCRM Financial Assistance Program resumes after Labor Day

Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Financial Assistance Program will be closed the week of Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 1. The program will resume and begin accepting appointments for those in need on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

To apply, call Alycia at (607) 687-3021 when assistance resumes.

TCRM’s Financial Assistance Program is available for those residing in Tioga County who need help with rent, utility bills, prescriptions, car repairs, and more.