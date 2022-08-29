Connor Sellars returns to Victory Lane

Connor Sellars returned again to Victory Lane at “Thunder Mountain Speedway” on Aug. 20. Connor claimed his Second Feature win of this season in the Modified “Dirt” 358 series.

Sellars’ two feature wins go along with three second-place finishes in eight races, and with one remaining race for this season.

This is his second racing season after switching from pavement to dirt.

Connor’s longtime sponsors, the Tioga Downs Antique Marketplace and Hilltop Service of Owego, are enjoying the season as well.