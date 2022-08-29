Connor Sellars returns to Victory Lane

Connor Sellars returns to Victory LanePictured in Victory Lane, from left, are Joe Sellars, Connor Sellars, and Charlie Sellars. Provided photo. 

Posted By: psadvert August 29, 2022

Connor Sellars returned again to Victory Lane at “Thunder Mountain Speedway” on Aug. 20. Connor claimed his Second Feature win of this season in the Modified “Dirt” 358 series.

Sellars’ two feature wins go along with three second-place finishes in eight races, and with one remaining race for this season.

Connor Sellars returns to Victory Lane

Pictured in Victory Lane, from left, are Joe Sellars, Connor Sellars, and Charlie Sellars. Provided photo.

This is his second racing season after switching from pavement to dirt.  

Connor’s longtime sponsors, the Tioga Downs Antique Marketplace and Hilltop Service of Owego, are enjoying the season as well.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Connor Sellars returns to Victory Lane"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*