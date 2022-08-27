Date set for Tioga United Way’s ‘United with Voices’

Tioga United Way’s “United with Voices” event will take place at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort on Saturday, Nov. 5, and auditions are being accepted until Sept. 2. Visit www.tiogaunitedway.com (click the pop up) to submit your audition tape. Solo or duet performances only will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 2.

For the audition, Tioga United Way is recommending you be yourself. “Each artist is unique and has their own style, let that shine through in your audition video submission,” said Meredith Sagor, United Way’s executive director, in a press release.

She continues, “Choose a cover song that best represents you as an artist and matches your vocal and performance style. You may sing to a track, accompany yourself on an instrument, or have someone else accompany you. Use a high-quality recording device such as a camera, MAC, PC, iPhone or Android., and If you don’t have a mic, make sure your recording device is close enough to get clear, clean audio.”

If you are using recording equipment, the release added, please avoid overly using reverb, compression, and tuning and vocal enhancers.

“We want to hear you, not an edited version of you,” wrote Sagor, adding, “We don’t need any visual effects, props, or anything that would distract from your performance. Save that for the live performance.”

Visit www.tiogaunitedway.com for updates or find them on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to United Way’s 34 partner agencies located through Tioga County.

*You do not have to live in Tioga County to submit an audition tape,” wrote Sagor.

You can also call them at (607) 687-4028 for more information.