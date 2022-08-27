New York State Community Action Agency Board of Directors elects Maureen Abbott

Maureen Abbott, executive director of Tioga Opportunities, Inc., was recently elected as President to the New York State Community Action Agency (NYSCAA) Board of Directors and will serve for a three-year term. She previously served as Vice President of the board from 2020 to 2022.

Abbott joined Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) as the Executive Director in June of 2015. Prior to her current role, she served at Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc., a sister agency, for 25 years.

“It is an honor to serve in the capacity of Board President of NYSCAA,” said Abbott, adding, “NYSCAA serves the diverse network of Community Action Agencies through the state through training and technical assistance, IT support, and a variety of learning communities, and acts as a liaison between the network and the New York State Department of State. It works to strengthen the capacity of populations and low-income individuals and families.”

Michael Wu, TOI board president, added, “Maureen exemplifies the Mission, Vision, and Values of Tioga Opportunities, Inc. and will now have a platform to promote and share our success and challenges, as well as learn from other sister agencies within the network on a broader scale.”

The NYSCAA Board of Directors is made up of dedicated individuals from NYSCAA member agencies. Most board members are Executive Directors of local Community Action Agencies (CAAs), and others are key CAA staff representing NYSWDA, NYSCAA’s partner organization.

NYSCAA was incorporated in 1987 to provide New York Community Action Agencies with information, professional development, and technical assistance to enhance the capacity of agencies.

Serving Tioga County since 1965, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is one of 48 Community Action Agencies located throughout New York State. To learn more, visit www.tiogaopp.org.