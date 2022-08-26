Vestal Elks to host Veterans Car Show on August 27

The 3rd annual Vestal Elks Veterans Car Show will take place on Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vestal Elks Lodge, located at: 2071 Vestal Parkway West in Vestal, N.Y.

There will be Open Classes and participant judging. Award plaques will be awarded for Best of Show, Top 5, Best Paint, Best Engine, and People’s Choice. Judging is at noon and the awards ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

This is a rain or shine event, and there is a $10 registration fee per vehicle to participate in the show. Each registrant will automatically be entered into a door prize worth over $100, and donated by Excite Motorsports / Superior Auto Shine. Pre-registration is suggested, but not required. The show will be limited to 150 cars, and there is no charge for spectators.

This year’s Gold Star sponsor is Excite Motorsports / Superior Auto Shine from Vestal, N.Y. Excite will be on-hand at the show.

This is a fun, family oriented event that is open to the public. There will be food, music, various raffles, and much more. For more information or to pre-register, contact Mindi at (607) 259-3814.