Tickets on sale now for the 2022 Guthrie Gala

Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Guthrie Gala, “Welcome to Paradise.” The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Tioga Ballroom at the Tioga Downs Event Center in Nichols, N.Y.

Proceeds from the Guthrie Gala benefit the Sayre House of Hope, just a short walk from Guthrie’s Sayre Campus. The Sayre House of Hope is a residential facility that provides temporary, affordable housing to patients and their loved ones while receiving on-going medical treatment. The mission of Sayre House of Hope is to alleviate the additional emotional burden on patients and their families while enduring a medical crisis.

Sayre House of Hope relies on philanthropy to operate, and the Gala is the premier fundraiser. Charles M. Honart, Shareholder of Stevens and Lee and sponsor of the 2022 Guthrie Gala, stated, “A heartfelt thank you to Sayre House of Hope and its staff in providing comfort to the families of patients in need. We are proud to support this facility and all it provides to the people in our community.”

For more information on the Guthrie Gala, including ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.guthrie.org/gala or contact Guthrie Resource Development at Resource_Development@guthrie.org, or call (570) 887-4420.