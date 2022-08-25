Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga to hold Veterans BBQ

What better way to wrap up summer than with a barbecue? Thankfully, you’re in luck. Helping us cool down as this summer ends, Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga recently announced an outdoor barbecue event for all to enjoy.

Catholic Charities is partnering with Clearpath For Veterans to host this event. The Community BBQ will be held Friday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can expect to find food and drinks, free of charge, at the Catholic Charities campus located at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols, N.Y.

“This is a great opportunity for friends and families to get involved in the community one last time before school starts this fall,” said Executive Director Renee Spear, adding, “Anytime we can help out veterans and their families, we don’t hesitate.”

Several area organizations will be attending with information geared toward veterans’ health, well being, local interests, and activities for veterans and their families. The BBQ is free and open to the public.