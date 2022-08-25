Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga and Tioga County Boys and Girls Club hold successful ‘Back to School Party’

On Monday, Aug. 15, Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga (CCTT) and the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club teamed up to host a “Back to School Party” for everyone in the community to enjoy. Approximately 400 people attended from all over Tioga County, as well as neighboring counties.

According to Michelle McLaren, development assistant at CCTT, 240 backpacks and thousands of supply items were handed out during this time.

“We want to thank M&T Bank for sponsoring our event,” said CCTT Executive Director Renee Spears, adding, “It’s because of our local businesses that we are able to continue to provide these much-needed services in our community.”

Jill Teeter, executive director for TCBGC, added, “It’s always a pleasure to work together with other neighboring organizations that stand with us to help the youth in our county.”

The organization extends a special thanks to Matt from Andy & Son’s Barbershop for providing over 40 haircuts during the event, Fidelis Care representatives for pre-event organizing with the supplies and providing face painting, the Salvation Army for all of the hygiene packages, the many volunteers who stepped up to help throughout the day, and all of the local organizations that came out to provide information and resources about their programs.

To find out how you can help with CCTT or the TCBGC, visit their websites at www.catholiccharitiestt.org/ and www.tiogabgca.org/.