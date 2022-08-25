Mittl Takes McBride Memorial at Champion Speedway

The Larry and Kathy McBride Memorial is an annual event at Champion Speedway paying tribute to the former track workers who also happen to be the parents of two of the best Eastern Speedway Racers of all-time, Tuff and Lenny McBride.

Lenny, 5-time track champion, is still racing and was leading the points championship until this past weekend; Tuff, a multi-time NYS and track champion, still rides part time and is a big fixture around the track helping in many ways. Kathy McBride did scoring for many years at both Champion and Action Park East, while husband Larry did all the videos and local press articles.

Larry and Kathy were a huge part of the sport, and are fondly remembered by many. The riders look forward to this race each season, and this year was no different. Lenny, who won the event in 2019, really wanted a win again for his parents, but sadly had to pull out of the meeting after a crash in his second heat.

With Len McBride out, the early favorites looked to be another 5-time track champion, Adam “The Missile” Mittl and another former track title holder, “Sideways” Spencer Portararo. Portararo won his handicap heat and semi, with Mittl taking second in his two rides.

Portararo would again win his scratch heat over Jesse “Jet” Diem while Mittl took first over Mike Cortese Jr. Portararo would then beat Cortese, followed by Jerry “Buefford” Harman and Diem in the scratch semis, and Mittl would also win his semifinal over Levi “Hornet” Harris with Trenton Lane third and Andy “Motoboy” Crawford fourth.

Diem would gain the last transfer to the McBride Scratch Main event by winning the last chance ahead of Harman, Lane, and Crawford.

In the McBride Memorial feature, the two heavy hitters, Mittl and Portararo, would come off gates one and two. Mittl powered his ride to a perfect start and took the lead with Portararo in hot pursuit. Portararo tried multiple lines on the outside and inside to get past, but Mittl rode the perfect line to take home his second main event win and third title of the season. Portararo was second, Cortese third, Diem fourth, and Harris fifth.

Portararo would gain his revenge with an excellent come from the back win in the handicap final from the 50-yard line. Harris would hold second and Mittl third, also coming all the way from the 50 yard marker.

The next events on the East Coast schedule are The Danny Moonbeam Fallon NYS Championships with RD 1 at Action Park East on Friday, Aug. 26, and the finals at Champion Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 27. There will also be a live band, Close Enough, immediately after the races Saturday evening and visiting riders from Colorado are expected as well.

Larry and Kathy McBride Memorial Results: 1. Adam Mittl, 2. Spencer Portararo, 3. Mike Cortese, 4. Jesse Diem, 5. Levi Harris

Last Chance: 1. Jesse Diem, 2. Jerry Harman, 3. Trenton Lane, 4. Andy Crawford

Handicap Main: 1. Spencer Portararo, 2. Levi Harris, 3. Adam Mittl, 4. Mike Cortese, 5. Trenton Lane, 6. Jerry Harman

D-2: 1. Brian Red Rooster McManamon, 2. Dana Mayhem Marsh, 3. Zach Ostrander, 4. Chloe Schnurr, 5. Anthony Terenzi

D-3: 1. Scott Vargo, 2. Alexis Heath, 3. Marcin Nicpon, 4. Austin Carlson, 5. Ray Schweiger DNR

JR D-1: 1. Joel Farwell, 2. Cody Pierce, 3. Macoley Saunders, 4. Dalton Marsh

JR D-2: 1. Kabriel Howard, 2. Lilly Cornell, 3. Jenson Pierce, 4. Gracie Bailey DNF

DIRT BIKES: 1. Kabriel Howard, 2. Alec Hoffman, 3. Lilly Cornell, 4. Jenson Pierce, 5. Macoley Saunders

TRIKES: 1. Aaron Fresh Meat Vogel, 2. Dan Used to be the Man Henninge, 3. Donnie Washed Up Archibald, 4. Jordan Wish Paulie was here so I wasn’t last Taft