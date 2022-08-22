Wait – there’s an election in August?

Yes, in fact there are two! On Aug. 23, a Special Election to fill the District 23 Congressional seat, vacated by Tom Reed, will take place as well as a Primary Election for the new District 19.

For the Special Election for District 23, all registered voters from the current District are eligible to vote. This includes everything in Tioga County north of the Susquehanna, plus the Village of Owego south of the river, and part of Nichols. Note that the district boundaries will change at the end of the year, when Tioga County will become wholly within District 19.

The Primary Election is countywide for registered Democrats only. This election is to determine who will be the Democratic candidate for congress in the November General Election for District 19.

On the Special Election ballot is Max Della Pia, who is running under the Democratic and Working Families Parties, along with Republican Joseph Sempolinski, running under the Republican and Conservative Parties. The winner will be the representative in congress for District 23 for the remainder of this year.

On the Primary ballot for the 19th District are Democrats Jamie Cheney and Josh Riley.

For additional information, visit www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections/.

The Board of Elections is also looking to recruit Election Day workers. If you are interested in becoming an Election Day worker, contact the Board of Elections by email to VoteTioga@tiogacountyny.gov or by calling (607) 687-8261.