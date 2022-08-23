Open Door Mission awarded Senior Citizens Foundation grant

The Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation recently awarded $8,000 to the Tioga County Open Door Mission in support of their work supporting seniors in Tioga County.

The Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation was established in 1982 with funds from the sale of the Owego Home for Aged Women, which provided care to older women for decades on Front Street in Owego, N.Y.

The goal of this charitable foundation is to enhance the quality of life of senior citizens living in Tioga County, N.Y. This is accomplished through grants awarded to agencies that provide support for the needs, interests, safety and comfort of the county’s senior population.

Since 1982, a total of $1,465,827 has been awarded to grant requestors. Awards are made to those applicants providing direct services to senior citizens including organizations and agencies that assist seniors with food pantries, support for health and safety, transportation, shelter, and residential repairs. Additionally, support is provided for senior activities, libraries, arts and entertainment.

To learn more about the foundation, visit tcseniorfoundation.com.