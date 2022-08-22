Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Posted By: By Nancy Brown August 22, 2022

Hi everybody, I have come upon a difficult situation. I am a large, very friendly and beautiful black cat who now finds myself to be homeless. I don’t know why my family doesn’t want me or can’t have me anymore, but I have found my way to a woman’s house whose name is Denise, and she is letting me stay on her porch but she has a very jealous cat that knows I’m out here, and that’s not good.

Denise has talked to all her neighbors to see if I had escaped from one of them, but that is not the case. She took up a collection from the neighbors to help with vet costs, although I think I am already fixed, but none of them can take me either.

I am very sad because my family is gone for some reason and apparently no one else wants me either. I am a beautiful bushy tailed boy who is very friendly and will make a very good pet for some lucky person. I especially like kids.

If you are interested in adopting me, please call Denise at (607) 765-5989. It would make me very happy if you wanted me to come to your house.

