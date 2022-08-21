What’s Happening for the week of August 21, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

AUGUST

Tie Dye Canvas Bags, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in August, 3 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Open to all ages.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a produce “leave some, take some” stand.

AUGUST 22

The Valley Chorus Picnic, 6 p.m., East Waverly Park, Waverly. Bring a dish to pass, own beverage, and table service. Meat is provided. New members are welcome.

Kirby Band Concert, 7 to 8 p.m., Kirby Park, Nichols. Concerts are free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chairs.

AUGUST 22 to 25

Candor Vacation Bible School, 5:30 to 8 p.m., doors open at 5:15 p.m., Allen Memorial Baptist Church, Foundry Street parking lot, Candor. For ages four (potty trained) thru entering sixth grade. Register online at www.AMBCCandor.com/candor-vbs-2022/.

AUGUST 23

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group.

AUGUST 24

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Get help with GED classes, job training, or other learning goals. No cost. The Tioga Education Lab is open Wednesdays, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Tioga County Career Center, 1062 Route 38, Owego. Contact Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties at tel.lvbtc@gmail.com or call (607) 778-6406 for more information. Tutors needed, too.

AUGUST 25

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

USS for Kids, 3 to 4 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C, Tioga Center. New, free underwear and socks for kids, and gift cards for shoes for Tioga Central children.

Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page, 10 a.m. This week we will read stories about outer space.

AUGUST 26

Depot Friday Nights: Tom and Marie, Acoustic Tunes from the 60’s and 70’s, 7 to 9 p.m., Newark Valley Depot, Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available. Visit nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516 to learn more.

Van Etten Library Book Club, Milkman by Anna Burns, 1 p.m., 6 Gee St. Van Etten.

Stories, Songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This week Ms. Jess will read space stories.

Community BBQ – free food and drinks, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Catholic Charities campus at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols. Catholic Charities is partnering with Clearpath For Veterans to help host this event.

AUGUST 27

Vestal Elks 3rd Annual Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2071 Vestal Parkway West, rain or shine. There will be open classes, participant judging, and awards at 2 p.m. There is a $10 registration fee. To pre-register or for more information, contact Mindi at (607) 259-3814. Proceeds benefit the Vestal Elks Veterans Committee and other Lodge Charities.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

USS for Kids, 3 to 4 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C, Tioga Center. New, free underwear and socks for kids, and gift cards for shoes for Tioga Central children.

AUGUST 31

Annual Meeting for the Smithboro Cemetery Association, 6 p.m., Kerry Root’s home, 2095 Rt. 17C, Barton, N.Y.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Get help with GED classes, job training, or other learning goals. No cost. The Tioga Education Lab is open Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at the Tioga County Career Center, 1062 Route 38, Owego. Contact Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties at tel.lvbtc@gmail.com or call (607) 778-6406 for more information. Tutors needed, too.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required by Aug. 30. Phone 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

SEPTEMBER 1

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 2

Grillin’ and Chillin’ during Owego’s First Friday, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego. Proceeds benefit Veteran Programs.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

SEPTEMBER 3

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 4

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Chicken Barbecue and Tractor Pull, BBQ from noon until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. The meal is $10 per person and $5 for a 1/2 chicken. The BBQ benefits the Hollenback family of 10, who lost everything in a house fire back in February.