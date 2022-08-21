More Fair Photos and Derby Action

We went to print on a Friday, and while the Tioga County Fair was still taking place. Here are more photos from the action that took place during this year’s five-day event to include Thursday’s Wrestling event in which two locals, Keith Zimmer and Joe Davis, also participated and are credited for bringing the action to this year’s fair.

The following are the demolition derby results. We do not have the Arts & Crafts Barn results, although we know that Lindy Pierce won several first place ribbons for her jellies and jams.

Demolition Derby Results

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Modified Compact – Nichols Guiles, Barton; SUV – Junk Run – Adam Buteau from Deposit, a first time runner in Owego; 4-cyl. Feature – 1st Place – Kyle Judson of Owego, $1,000, and 2nd Place – Derek Judson of Owego, $500.

Friday, Aug. 12: Modified Compact – 1st – Guy Raymond Jr. of Apalachin, 2nd – Brien Ulrich of Endicott; SUV Junk Run – Nichols Guiles of Barton, $1,000; V8 Truck – Shawn Aman of Lodi – $1,000, first time in Owego derby; 4-cyl. Feature – 1st place Charles Wheeland, Berkshire, $1,000; 2nd – Michael Walburn of Newark Valley, $500. V8 Cars – Matt Browne – $1,000 – 100% pay back; nine cars – $900; total win, $1,900.

