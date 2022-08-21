Day Hollow Animal Hospital has the business spotlight for August

On Aug. 10, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce officially recognized Day Hollow Animal Hospital as the August 2022 “Spotlight on Business.”

This recognition puts a spotlight on Dr. Alicia Bocek, who was born in Binghamton, N.Y. She attended Binghamton University and graduated with a BS in Biology in 2002. Dr. Bocek then attended St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, where she received her DVM in 2007.

While in Grenada, she not only received an education, but a life experience. This past experience has led her to become owner of Day Hollow Animal Hospital. Dr. Bocek has a passion for Small Animal Medicine, Surgery, and Urgent Care.

Dr. Bocek also enjoys spending time with her husband, son, and four dogs. She is excited to bring her experience and passion to Day Hollow Animal Hospital and looks forward to keeping your pets healthy and families happy for many years to come.

“Dr. Bocek’s dream has always been to own a practice. She loves being able to help pets and in turn help their families – nothing gives her more joy,” wrote Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber president and CEO, in a recent release, adding, “As a Southern Tier native, Dr. Bocek brings her experience and passion to Day Hollow Animal Hospital and looks forward to keeping your pets healthy and families happy for many years to come.

The “Spotlight on Business” program is sponsored by the Owego Pennysaver and Your Hometown Station WEBO, and is another opportunity for the chamber to show appreciation to its members for supporting the community.

To learn more about Day Hollow Animal Hospital in Owego, visit www.dayhollowanimalhospital.com.