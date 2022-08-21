Eagle Scout Project at Canawanna

Garrett Shultz, an Eagle Scout applicant, has been working on a project in the Canawanna Nature Preserve in Owego. He and scouts from Troop 38 have improved the paths through the woods and put wood chips on them.

Garrett has also built three benches that are positioned for the best chance of viewing wildlife in the nature preserve. He also built and installed a large sign that contains a map, which he made of the trails and the wildlife habitat improvement plantings along the trails at Canawanna.

There will be tours on Aug. 18,19, and 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Aug. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The preserve is located along Water Street (the first left past Price Chopper), and there is parking on the grass area at the corner of Water Street and Mill Street.

There will be a formal unveiling of the sign and a tour of the area on Friday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.